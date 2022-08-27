Fluminense vs Palmeiras: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Fluminense and Palmeiras face each other this Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Maracanã, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. The duel between vice-leader and leader will be followed in real time by the ge, with exclusive videos – CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Fluminense comes from a bitter draw with Corinthians 2-2 last Wednesday, in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, at Maracanã. At the Brasileirão, coach Fernando Diniz’s team beat Coritiba 5-2 last Saturday, when he took the runner-up position in the competition. Now, Flu seeks victory over the leader to reduce the distance to the top of the table to five points.

With 49 points, Palmeiras lives its best campaign in the running points. Abel Ferreira’s team defends the advantage of eight points in the lead for Fluminense itself, which completes the sequence of direct confrontations of the alviverde team. In the two previous rounds, Verdão faced Corinthians and Flamengo, who, like Flu now, were the runner-up at the time of the game.

Alexandre Lozetti projects Fluminense x Palmeiras for the 24th round of the Brasileirão

Retrospect: Fluminense and Palmeiras have already faced each other 116 times in history, with a wide advantage over Verdão, who won more than half: 62 games. Flu won 36 matches, and there were still 18 draws. In the goals scored, there are 199 alviverdes against 157 tricolors.

Streaming: Premiere broadcasts the match throughout Brazil, with narration by Luiz Carlos Jr. and comments by Lédio Carmona, Ricardinho and Salvio Spinola at Central do Apito;

Real time: ge accompanies it with exclusive videos. Click here to follow.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

Fluminense – coach: Fernando Diniz

Diniz can make a change in the team: the trend is for the coach to give Cristiano a chance as a starter on the left side, who had been improvised by striker Caio Paulista in recent games. The winger started well in the second half of the 2-2 draw with Corinthians last Wednesday, in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil.

Possible lineup: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Cristiano (Caio Paulista); André, Nonato and Goose; Arias, Matheus Martins and Cano.

Who is out: Alan (left calf) and Luan Freitas (right knee);

Alan (left calf) and Luan Freitas (right knee); hanging: Willian Bigode, Yago, Nino, Wellington and David Braz.

2 of 4 Possible lineup of Fluminense to face Palmeiras — Photo: ge Possible lineup of Fluminense to face Palmeiras — Photo: ge

+ See more news from Fluminense

Palmeiras – coach: Abel Ferreira

Outside the Copa do Brasil, Verdão once again had a free week to prepare, just like before the match with Flamengo. Although on Tuesday the team begins the dispute of the Libertadores semifinal against Athletico-PR, the tendency is for Abel to climb the main team.

Probable starting lineup: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and Rony.

Who is out: Jailson (knee injury).

Jailson (knee injury). hanging: Gustavo Gómez, Gabriel Menino, Rony, López, Abel Ferreira (coach), Vítor Castanheira (technical assistant) and João Martins (technical assistant).

3 of 4 Possible lineup of Palmeiras to face Fluminense — Photo: ge Possible lineup of Palmeiras to face Fluminense — Photo: ge

+ See more news from Palmeiras

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (Fifa – SC)

Braulio da Silva Machado (Fifa – SC) Assistant 1: Bruno Boschilia (Fifa – PR)

Bruno Boschilia (Fifa – PR) Assistant 2: Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa – GO)

Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa – GO) Video referee: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)