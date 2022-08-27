Former BBB Bárbara Heck shocks fans by showing how her body was after 21 days of fasting: “How crazy”

Former BBB and model Barbara Heck made a post on social media this Friday (26) and scared fans. She revealed how her body is after having a 21 days fast during a spiritual retreat. The image shocked fans who noticed that she was much thinner.

The spiritual retreat was held at the end of 2021 in the municipality of Cunha, in the interior of São Paulo. When asked by a follower about the weight she lost with the food restriction, the model revealed that the process contributed a lot to her weight loss: “I think about seven kilos”, she said.

During the three weeks, the ex-sister said that she didn’t drink water for the first three days, but assured that the biggest difficulty she faced was the fact that she couldn’t use the internet and also that she couldn’t have contact with other people. “Not eating was the least of it. It was really difficult not to speak”, she commented.

In the photo that shows how she looked after losing the pounds, the influencer appears with a much thinner body than usual. You can even see some of the famous rib bones, which also shows that their clothes got big after she lost weight. Barbara’s post generated several comments from netizens: “Wow, how crazy. Your clothes were gigantic”, wrote a follower. “I’m shocked. How her body had changed so much,” said another.