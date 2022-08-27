Former player detonates Casemiro at Manchester United: “Smells short term”

Credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former player and commentator, Jamie Carragher, was once again a subject when commenting on the new signing of Manchester United.

Carragher pointed out that Casemiro could succeed at Manchester United, but he insisted that he is a short-term signing.

“Manchester United persists with a policy of looking for established stars for big money and high salaries. Casemiro can succeed where others have failed at Old Trafford. Hiring him is short term, and it is the opposite of how Arteta (Arsenal coach) decided to use his resources, although he spent a lot of money”, commented the former player.

Casemiro moved to Manchester United in a negotiation worth 60 million euros (R$ 312 million).

Last Monday (22), after Cristiano Ronaldo ignored Carragher, before the game between Manchester United and Liverpool, the former player, on social media, spoke about what happened.

“I was ignored because I was right about Cristiano Ronaldo from the start. His being ignored by Erik ten Hag shows that the coach thinks the same thing! Perhaps former Manchester United idols (toadies) now agree with me,” Carragher wrote on his official Twitter account.

The controversy between the former player and the Portuguese began after Carragher pointed out that Cristiano Ronaldo “is a goalscorer, but he is not the same player” and also pointed out that “no club in Europe wants Ronaldo at this moment”.

Another former player, Manchester United idol Ferdinand, explained why Cristiano Ronaldo stopped greeting Carragher.

“Knowing Ronaldo as I do, and the fact that Carragher mentions several times that he is the problem [do Manchester United] and things like that… trust me. Cristiano Ronaldo saw these comments and thought: ‘Now I’m going to give back’,” he said.