Fraudulent juice: see what the inspection is like | agribusiness

This week, the ministry closed four adulterated juice factories in Santa Catarina and São Paulo.

These are drinks that have prohibited additives, that use ingredients that do not originate from the fruit that gives the flavor and even the use of water. All production details must be present on the labels.

All this, when analyzed by the inspectors, can lead to punishments ranging from fines of more than R$ 100 thousand to the cancellation of the registration of the establishment or product.

See below how this inspection is done.

Frauds are usually discovered by inspectors in two ways: routine reporting or audits.

All establishments in the juice chain, as well as in other food areas, must be registered with the Ministry of Agriculture and undergo inspection, so that all stages of the manufacture of beverages produced in the country can be controlled, thus ensuring health and safety. consumer safety.

In addition to this routine inspection, inspection can take place after complaints, whether from other bodies or from a citizen.

In these inspections, samples are collected for analysis, to verify that all quality and identity parameters are met – which make the product named as juice.

See ingredients that are prohibited in the production of juices:

Water;

substances foreign to the fruit or part of the vegetable of its origin;

artificial flavors and colorings;

sugars that are not allowed for the specific type of fruit and that exceed 10% of the beverage’s weight.

In addition, some additives are allowed by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and must be notified to the consumer on the labels, which may lead to penalties for the manufacturer otherwise. As an example of these cases, there are preservatives, which increase the shelf life of the juice.

Not only are the ingredients in the juices examined, but the analyzes also look for malpractices at other steps in the chain, such as adulterations in the biology of the fruit.

In the action of the Ministry of Agriculture carried out this week, the infractions identified for closing the factories were:

adulteration of the drinks made, substituting part of the raw material for others that are not from the fruit.

in one of the plants, the presence of conservative additives was found to increase the shelf life of the juice, and the product labeling highlighted the absence of these elements.

in another factory, the use of a sweetening food additive (a substance to make it sweeter than usual), which is prohibited in juices, was verified.

These rules do not apply to other types of drinks, such as nectar and soft drinks, check the difference between them and juices at the end of the report.

When irregularities are identified in the analysis, the ministry can set up task forces for broader action.

Violators may face the following penalties:

warning;

fine in the amount of up to BRL 117,051.00;

beverage, raw material, ingredient and label destruction;

interdiction of establishment, section or equipment;

suspension of manufacturing and product registration;

suspension of company registration;

revocation of the establishment’s registration, which may add to the ban on the sale and advertising of beverages;

cancellation of the juice registration, in addition to the prohibition of its sale and advertising.

Juice, nectar or soft drink?

Each drink has a different definition in the Ministry of Agriculture and may have different ingredients in its composition. For example, although water is prohibited in juices, it can be used in nectars and refreshments. See the difference between each one, according to the Map:

Juice: obtained from the ripe, healthy fruit, or part of the original vegetable. The beverage cannot be fermented, concentrated or diluted. It must be submitted to treatment that ensures its presentation and conservation until the moment of consumption.

Nectar: made by diluting the edible part of the vegetable or its extract in drinking wateradded with sugars, not fermented and intended for direct consumption.

Refreshment: obtained by dilution, in drinking water, of the fruit juice, pulp or plant extract of its originwith or without added sugars and without fermentation.

