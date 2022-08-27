From MasterChef to the stage: Henrique Fogaça will play with a hardcore band at the Slipknot festival

In addition to the newly announced Judas Priest and Pantheras we tell you here, the first edition of Knotfest Brasil will bring to the stage the hardcore punk band oitãoled by chef Henrique Fogaça.

Famous for his participation as a judge in the MasterChef, the musician will take the Brazilian group to play at the festival organized by Slipknot which will take place on December 18th in São Paulo, at the Anhembi Sambadrome.

In addition to Fogaça on vocals, Oitão is formed by Ciero and Ricardo Quatrucci (guitars), Tchelo (bass) and Rodrigo Oliveira (drums). You can get to know the band better in an exclusive interview conducted by TMDQA!, available at this link.

New single and album by Oitão

Next Monday (29), the band will make available the single “A Cry for Peace”which will be on disk Borderless, set to arrive soon by Canil Records. Subsequently, the album will be released in physical format by Xaninho Discos.

Before Knotfest, Oitão will perform at Rock in Rio, on September 2, the same date on which they take the stage of the event. Iron Maiden, dream theater, Grave and Gojira.

Knotfest Brazil

Among the other bands selected for Knotfest are national and international rock medallions Traga-me o horizonte, Mr. Bungle (project Mike Pattonof Faith no more), trivium, motionless in white, Grave, sold and Project 46.

