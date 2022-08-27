Fuel prices fall back at gas stations; gasoline drops to lowest value since February 2021 | Economy

Gasoline, diesel and ethanol prices fell again at gas stations this week, according to data from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) released this Friday (26).

According to the ANP survey, the average price of a liter of gasoline dropped from R$5.4 to R$5.25, a decrease of 2.8%. This is the lowest level since the week ended on February 27 of last year (R$ 5.17). The maximum value found at the stations was R$ 7.00.

It was the ninth consecutive decline in the price of gasoline, according to the agency.

Last week, the ANP republished the price survey after an attempted cyberattack caused the agency’s systems to go offline for weeks.

The average value of a liter of diesel went from R$ 7.05 to R$ 6.93, a reduction of 2%. It is the lowest price since the week ended June 18, 2022 (R$ 6.91). The highest value found by the agency was R$ 8,810.

Finally, the average price of ethanol went from R$3.98 to R$3.84, a drop of 3.5%. The survey even found an offer of ethanol for a maximum of R$ 6.99.

In June, the prices of a liter of diesel and gasoline reached the highest nominal values ​​paid by consumers for fuel since the ANP began to carry out a weekly price survey in 2004.

The reduction of fuels feels the effect of the limitation of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) adopted by the states after the project that creates a ceiling for the tax on items such as diesel, gasoline, electricity, communications and public transport was sanctioned. .

According to the text, these items are classified as essential and indispensable, which prevents states from charging a rate higher than the general rate, which varies from 17% to 18%, depending on the location. Until then, fuels and other goods that the project benefits were considered superfluous and paid, in some states, up to 30% ICMS.

In addition, Petrobras has promoted successive cuts in the sale prices of gasoline and diesel for refineries. Last week, for example, the state-owned company reduced the price of gasoline sold to distributors by 4.85%. The price of a liter goes from R$ 3.71 to R$ 3.53 per liter.