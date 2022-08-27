Future rivalry in F1? Audi ‘horn’ Mercedes in ad







Load audio player

Gradually, the Volkswagen Group officializes its plans to enter the formula 1. This Friday (26) Audi announced that it will be in the category, the first year that the new power units will make their debut.

Read too:

In the official announcement sent to the press around the world, an apparent detail: “This is the first time in more than a decade that a Formula 1 power unit will be built in Germany”, snarling Mercedes, the other manufacturer of German origin. , which produces the power units in Bracley, England, despite having a German license.

Audi will have its units built in the state-of-the-art competence center in Neuburg, not far from the AUDI AG company headquarters in Ingolstadt.

“For the development and manufacture of the Formula 1 powertrain, we will draw on the valuable experience of our motorsport employees, continue to invest in our motorsport center and also recruit highly specialized professionals,” said Audi Sport Managing Director Julius Seebach, who organized the entry into Formula 1 as part of Audi’s motorsport realignment.

Everything indicates that Audi will be in F1 with Sauber, as also this Friday Alfa Romeo announced the end of the partnership with the Swiss team at the end of 2023.

FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST: