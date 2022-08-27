Gabi Martins cries at the show in Barretos: ‘I’ve dreamed of this for 26 years’ | TV & Famous

Gabi Martins is giving the talk at Peão de Barretos Party! After slaying last Friday afternoon, the singer returned to the stage at dawn on Saturday and released her voice again – to our delight! And this time, she let the emotion speak loudly by showing that she was fulfilling an old dream. 😍

After the show, she knelt on stage and thanked fans for their kindness:

“Thank you so much for being here. I’m 26 years old and I’ve dreamed of this for 26 years. I prepared myself every year for this. I want to thank you, on my knees, that I’m fulfilling the biggest dream of my life. I’m very happy and very emotional. ”

Gabi Martins gets emotional after singing in Barretos — Photo: Eduardo Martins / Agnews

Moments before making her debut, she told gshow how she was looking forward to the big moment:

“I’m very happy to be here debuting at the Festa do Peão de Barretos. My heart is racing, I’m nervous, but fulfilling a dream. I fought 26 years to get here, so I’m well prepared.”

Gabi Martins makes another presentation at the Barretos party — Photo: Eduardo Martins / Agnews

