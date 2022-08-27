Gabi Martins is in Barretos; see exclusive photo of the singer’s look! | fashion & beauty

“I’m very happy and anxious. It’s a dream come true to play in the biggest pawn party in Latin America. I prepared an exclusive show for the public.”
It’s the gshow anticipates the artist’s looks for you! The inspiration, of course, is the style. cowgirl from Gabi. In one of them, she wore all the pieces in black, with silver applications, complete with a personalized hat, miniskirt and boots. The other is all red, alluding to a sexy cowgirl.
Just take a look at the complete looks!
Gabi Martins shows look for show in Barretos — Photo: Thomas/BrasileraDigital
Gabi Martins shows off her second look for the Festa do Peão de Barretos — Photo: Instagram
Gabi Martins is in Barretos; see exclusive video of the singer’s make-up!
And look, this is just the costumes for Gabi’s first show, which took place on the Camping stage. Later, she promises to rock even more on Stage Dawn!
“I was in the park during the afternoon and I was moved by the dimension of everything that awaits me tonight. What a stage! What a structure! Thank you Barretos for receiving me and hosting my music.”
See how Gabi Martins’ first show in Barretos was!
Gabi Martins cheers up the public in Barretos; watch video!
Speaking of rock, Gabi was last Wednesday, 24/8, at “Barraca do Beijo”, Viih Tube’s anniversary event! In addition to delivering a mega lively show, the singer also rocked a look in honor of Shakira!
Just take a look at what happened there!
Gabi Martins says she is single and wants a kiss at the Viih Tube Kissing Booth
Gabi Martins is inspired by Shakira for Barraca do Beijo by Viih Tube — Photo: Fabiano Battaglin / Gshow