Gasoline on the stalk: running on reserve spoils the car or is it a gas station fiend? – 08/27/2022

With the popularization of social networks, many groups have become experts in “unmasking” large institutions and serious recommendations, based on their practical knowledge. It’s the famous “I’ve always done it and it never came to anything”. One of the conspiracy theories is about the risk of keeping the vehicle’s tank always in reserve. But, after all, who is right in this arm wrestling?

It’s not hard to find people who really keep the vehicle low on fuel. But according to the explanation of experts, it is a matter of time – or luck – for mechanical problems to arise. Especially when circulating in the reserve.

For Marcelo Alves, professor of Mechanical Engineering at the Polytechnic at USP, the priority when choosing the best way to fill up the car should be the fuel pump.

“In most modern vehicles, a pump driven by an electric motor is used. Depending on the design of the pump installation, in a tank with very little fuel, the pump motor can heat up more and this can lead to a reduction in its useful life”, alert the teacher.

According to Marcelo, other problems can compromise the pump’s operation, such as the suction of solid residues from contamination in the fuel, which can be facilitated when the tank is emptier.

“Another point that must be considered is the risk of a dry pan due to an unreliable indication of the fuel level. The driver believes that there is a greater amount of fuel and in fact there is not”, opines the USP professor.

Myths and truths

Some people believe that they are making the best choice by keeping the car with a full tank, as this would put less strain on the fuel pump. On the other hand, there are those who prefer to wait for the tank to empty before filling it up again, so they would always have new fuel.

However, in practice, engineer Erwin Franieck, director of the SAE4Mobility Institute, says that these concepts do not make much difference. He explains that in order to find the ideal form of supply it is necessary to understand the type of use of the conductor.

“When you talk about a car that runs constantly, consuming two tanks a month, for example, there’s not much difference between filling it up several times or waiting to go down. it can’t always run with very little fuel. That actually overloads the system”, says the engineer.

For those who leave the car stationary for long periods, over 15 days, the recommendation is to keep the tank full. “The less contact the fuel has with the air, the better the quality will be afterwards, as there will be no oxidation. In this case, I also recommend using fuels with good oxidation resistance, such as ethanol or gasoline with additives. However, if the trip is longer , last a year, for example, the best thing is to remove all the fuel from the tank”, guides the specialist.

Walking in the reserve does not bring savings

On social media, those who try to refute the idea that walking on the reservation harms the mechanics of the vehicle even say that the argument was planted by gas station owners to sell more fuel. But the statement makes no sense, since the consumption of gasoline, diesel or ethanol is linked to the number of kilometers traveled by the car, and not to the frequency of visits to the gas station. It is also important to point out that circulating in the reserve does not save fuel, it only postpones spending.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram from UOL Cars.