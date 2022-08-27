Gilmar Mendes defends Alexandre de Moraes’ decision against Bolsonar businessmen

support the 247

ICL

247 – Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), defended the decisions taken by his colleague Alexandre de Moraes, who suspended him from social networks, seized cell phones and blocked accounts of several Bolsonarista businessmen, who participated in a whatsapp group in which they defended a coup d’état in case of ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s victory in the presidential elections.

At lunch with businessmen from Rio, Gilmar recalled the work developed in the last three years in the survey on fake news. He later said that no one wants “effective militias to be formed to attack democracy,” according to reports the journalist Marcio Dolzan , in the Estado de S. Paulo newspaper. “I did not take any exam, obviously, because the matter was not submitted to the court. But, considering all the actions that have guided Minister Alexandre (I believe it was well founded)”, declared Gilmar. “When he (Moraes) started, in 2019, we were under constant threat. Every Sunday, we had those demonstrations in front of the Federal Supreme Court (in which they called for the closing of the STF and a military coup). It was in this context that the fake news inquiry was conceived,” he added.

subscribe to 247 , support by pix , subscribe to TV 247 in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.