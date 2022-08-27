Gkay surprises and sends PIX to followers, but is accused of money laundering and retorts: “It’s….”

the influencer Géssica Kayane, known as Gkay, decided to give money to fans at dawn on Friday (26). On a social network, she asked the followers to send the key to PIX and sent different values ​​to some users. However, a netizen accused the famous of being practicing money laundering, which angered her.

The prosecutor asked her to continue making the payments: “My God, the deliberate money laundering in the replies of this twitter. Nothing against it, continue through the indebted Brazilian society”. gessica countered and criticized the author of the comment: “You’re f#[email protected] until you want to help”, he said.

Gkay sent amounts of R$ 100, R$ 500, R$ 900 and up to R$ 1 thousand. Although she was annoyed by the comment, she informed that she should make new distributions: “That’s it, guys. Whoever received it, received it. I’ll keep doing this here from time to time. I hope whoever won enjoys it”, he concluded.

The famous is considered one of the biggest digital influencers today. In addition to posts, she also promotes events. One of the best known is the “Farofa da Gkay“, which brings together hundreds of celebrities. Last year, she spent more than R$ 3 million in the event that shook social networks.