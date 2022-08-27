Globo celebrity discovered cheating live on TV and collapsed

Actress told how she discovered her boyfriend’s betrayal live on TV

the global actress Fernanda Rodrigues ended up going through a very unusual situation years ago. Turns out she ended up discovering a betrayal live on TV.

She is currently 42 years old and is married to actor Raoni Carneiro, with whom she starred in A Lua Me Disse and Negócios da China. They started dating in 2008 and she became pregnant for the first time in 2009, the year they moved in together.

According to TV História, the couple has two children, Luisa, who was born in 2009, and Bento, born in 2016. A curious fact that was reported in Que História é Essa, Porchat? is that she recalled the episode where she found out she was being cheated on by TV. In 1995, when she was just 16 years old, she was dating the presenter André Marques, who was known as Mocotó de Malhação.

He was invited to participate in a carnival event in Fortaleza, Ceará, the actress stayed in Rio and followed everything on TV. “I was watching and all of a sudden he started talking in a girl’s ear. Suddenly, he began to tease the girl. Suddenly, he kissed the girl”, said the actress in participation in the attraction shown by GNT.

“Who in life has ever watched their own betrayal live? I was watching that! Imagine, 16 years old? Man, my world has completely collapsed. I fell into a hole. I started calling his cell phone and only on voicemail because he was busy there.”

DATING IS OVER, FRIENDSHIP STAYED

After that, the relationship came to an end, but they continued their friendship: “Andre is a very special and fun guy. I learned a lot by living with him. I’m proud of the guy he’s become, the professional he’s become. I know it may seem absurd, but I’m proud to have lived cool things with him”, concluded Fernanda Rodrigues.