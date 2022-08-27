Government wants to end IPI, says Marcelo Guaranys, secretary of the Ministry of Economy

BRASÍLIA – The executive secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Marcelo Guaranyssaid on Wednesday, 24th, that the government plans to end the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI). However, he declared that this measure depends on the approval of the tax reform fur National Congress.

According to Guaranys, the evaluation of the economic team is that the IPI harms the development of industry and the government has studied a reduction of up to 50% in the rates. This was not possible due to the significant loss of revenue.

The special secretary for Productivity and Competitiveness, Alexandre Ywata, also stated that the measure does not affect automobiles. According to him, for these products the reduction in the IPI rate remains at 24.75%.

“As decree published todayall relevant production of the Manaus Free Zonealmost 100%, is preserved”, he said.