GREEN AND YELLOW HOUSE: DEADLINE to pay off the financing is EXPANDED; check out

Last Thursday (25), a Provisional Measure (MP) was published in the Official Gazette (DOU) that extends the deadline for paying off the financing of the Green and Yellow House. Now, the beneficiaries of the housing program will have up to 35 years to pay the debt.

The aforementioned MP now deals with Law No. 14,438, of 2022, which also authorized the use of the balance arising from the Severance Indemnity Fund for Employees (FGTS) as collateral in the financing installments.

According to Federal Savings Bank (CEF), the institution responsible for managing Casa Verde e Amarela, the extended term will attract more people interested in contracting financing for their own home.

Remembering that the program is responsible for 99.9% of the financing signed with the financial institution. As an example of the record of housing contracts and financing in July, with an amount of R$ 16.3 billion.

New limits for Casa Verde and Amarela

The FGTS Board of Trustees approved measures that raised the limits of gross monthly family income for candidates for the Casa Verde e Amarela housing program.

The Brazilian population has suffered a lot from the economic crisis, especially those who want to buy their own home. The sector was also impacted by the high market values.

According to the Council’s decision, sub-band 1, referring to income between R$ 2,400 and R$ 2,600, had the ceiling increased to R$ 3 thousand. However, the lowest range, up to R$2,400, was maintained.

With regard to the higher value categories, the intermediate group had its ranges from BRL 2,600 to BRL 4,000 to BRL 3,000 to BRL 4,400 per month.

In turn, the group with the highest income went from R$4,000 to R$7,000 to R$4,400 to R$8,000. As a result, there was a rise in the shares of construction companies:

MRV rose to 6.42%;

Tent jumped to 11.69%;

Plano&Plan grew to 6.37%; and

Directional is already at 4.43%.

“The measures represent advances to improve the condition of those who produce (builders) and maintain the purchase condition of the Brazilian citizen who wants to acquire their property”, said the National Secretary of Housing of the Ministry of Regional Development, Alfredo Santos.

According to the president of Cbic, José Carlos Martins, the measures “are excellent and help a lot”. For Santos, they represent an increase of up to R$ 19 thousand in the financing capacity of families.

Regarding the reductions in interest rates, they will pass to 0.75% and 1.16% in the Casa Verde and Amarela ranges. The secretary also points out that 31% of candidates for the program will benefit from the reduction.

Finally, the Council also approved changes to the Pro-Cotista program, aimed at those who do not fit the rules of Casa Verde and Amarela. The forecast is that by the end of the year there will be a reduction from 1% to 7.66% per year in properties valued at up to R$ 350 thousand. In properties with a higher value, the reduction will be from 0.5% to 8.16% per year.