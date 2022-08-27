Gretchen is convicted of exposing a follower’s comment on Instagram

The singer Gretchen will have to indemnify a follower in moral damages after exposing his comment, without preserving his name and image, in his Instagram stories. Decision is of the appeal class of JEC of Nova Iguaçu / RJ to maintain the sentence. The amount of compensation was set at R$ 5 thousand.

The follower in question made the following comment in a post by Gretchen, who was trying to auction off an outfit: “The clothes are horrible but for the cause that is being auctioned I think it’s important.”

Then the singer shared the comment in her stories, without hiding the author’s name and image, and wrote the following: “I just did a post about a show outfit I wore to Netflix’s Carnival that is being auctioned to help people undergoing HIV treatment. And look what this person who claims to be a blogger wrote.”

In court, the follower claimed that the sharing of his comment was intended to ridicule him and maintained that there was damage to his honor and image.

Comment made by Gretchen’s Instagram followers.(Image: Reproduction)

In the 1st degree, the plaintiff’s request was upheld. The sentence was approved by the substitute judge Francisco Emilio de Carvalho Posada, of the 4th JEC of Nova Iguaçu.

The court of origin considered that the name and image of the author were exposed in a not very positive way, being ridiculed by third parties, followers of Gretchen.

“The preservation of the image is a Constitutional right, therefore, the violation of this right, according to the understanding of the superior courts themselves, is subject to moral reparation. can bring numerous damages, mainly for the purpose of denigrating, and if taken into account that both parties (author and defendant) have vast followers on social media.”

The indemnity of R$ 5 thousand was maintained in the 2nd degree.

Lawyer Patricia Cristina da Silva works on the case.