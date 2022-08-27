Group show ‘Brazilian Stories’ debuts occupying two floors of Masp – Vogue

+



Carmézia Emiliano, Wazaká – The Tree of Life, 2022, Oil on canvas [Oil on canvas], 70 x 60 x 2 cm. Augusto Luitgards Collection [Augusto Luitgards Collection] (Photo: Rodrigo Guedes da Silva / Publicity)

This Friday, 26.08, the Museu de Arte de São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand (MASP), debuts the group show Brazilian stories. On display until October 30th, 380 works, 24 of which have never been published, by approximately 250 artists and collectives are presented in different media, supports, typologies, origins, regions and periods, organized into eight thematic groups: flags and maps, landscapes and tropics, Earth eterratic, resumptions, portraits, Rebellions and revolts, Myths and rites and Parties.

Brazilian stories comes with the proposal to review and criticize the history of Brazil and present new narratives of visual arts, more inclusive, diverse and plural. The exhibition celebrates the bicentennial of Brazilian independence and is curated by Adriano Pedrosa, artistic director, and Lilia Moritz Schwarcz, guest curator, and curated by Tomás Toledo, Clarissa Diniz and Sandra Benites, alongside other curators from the institution. .

Before its opening, the curators responsible for the Retomadas nucleus, Clarissa Diniz and Sandra Benites, decided to leave the exhibition (and end the partnership with the institution) on the grounds that they had suffered an institutional veto, since there was the exclusion of images that portrayed the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST). In response to what happened, Masp claimed that the absence of the parts was of a logistical nature, due to non-compliance with dates.

Bruno Baptistelli, ‘Afro-Brazilian flag (in dialogue with David Hammons) – 2nd version’, 2021, MASP, artist donation, 2021–22

After the repercussion and debates on social networks, the museum affirmed the existence of procedural and communication failures and errors. The curators, in turn, suggested new actions based on what had happened, including free access to the show.

Divided into two floors, Brazilian stories features works by Adriana Varejão, Anita Malfatti, Bruno Baptistelli, Candido Portinari, Cildo Meireles, Denilson Baniwa, Jaider Esbell, Rubem Valentim and Yêdamaria, among great names in national art.

Brazilian stories: Art Museum of São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand. Avenida Paulista, 1578, Bela Vista, SP.