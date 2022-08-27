Guedes says he doesn’t want competition from ‘Chinese’ – 08/26/2022 – Mercado

Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) defended this Friday (26) the opening of the economy and the reduction of taxes, but said that the Jair Bolsonaro government (PL) will not “put the ‘Chinese’ to take our industry” and that Brazilian companies need to be strong to be competitive.

“The Brazilian business community has an iron ball in its right leg, which are very high interest rates, an iron ball in its left leg, which are very high taxes, you put a piano on its back, which are labor charges, and say: ‘run, the Chinese will get you'”, said Guedes at an event with agribusiness entrepreneurs in Rio Grande do Sul.

“We don’t want the ‘Chinese’ entering here breaking our factories, our industries, no way. What we want is a moderate thing. We lowered the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products) by 35%, we will end the IPI”, he continued.

China is Brazil’s largest trade partnership. Last year, it was the destination of almost a third (31.3%) of national exports, totaling US$ 87.751 billion – a level similar to the record of 32% registered in 2020, according to data from the Special Secretariat for Foreign Trade and International Affairs.

Guedes once again called the IPI a “mass deindustrialization tax”. “It’s ridiculous, it’s pathetic, it’s wrong. It’s a tax paid before having income”, he criticized.

On Wednesday (24), the government published a decree shielding goods manufactured in the Manaus Free Trade Zone from IPI reduction, with the aim of unlocking a 35% cut in approximately 4,000 products manufactured in other regions of the country.

At the event, Guedes also stated that the Central Bank “sleeped a little” in the fight against inflation and only raised interest rates before the other monetary authorities because it was shaken by the government.

“Everyone slept at the wheel, our [Banco Central] he was the first to wake up, he dozed a little bit too, but he was the first to wake up because we shook. You are independent. Wake up, baby. You are independent. At the same time, he started to climb [os juros]”, said.

In early August, the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) raised the basic interest rate (Selic) by 0.5 percentage point, to 13.75% per year, and said it would assess the need for a new hike of a smaller magnitude. at the next meeting in September.

The head of the economic folder said he expected to see a reduction in the Selic rate shortly after the turn of the year. According to him, high interest rates are holding back the country’s growth in 2022. “Brazil would already be growing 4% this year. As interest rates are very high to curb inflation, it is growing ‘only’ 2.5%,” he said.

For 2023, Guedes’s expectation is that the advance will be greater. “Next year, as inflation is already falling this year and next year it falls again, interest starts to fall, [o Brasil] it will grow more than 2.5%, it will be 3%, it will be 3.5%. Let’s grow even more.”