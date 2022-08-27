Guedes says he doesn’t want to see ‘Chinese’ enter Brazil and ‘break our factories’

At an event in Rio Grande do Sul, the Minister of Economy said that Brazilian companies need to be prepared to be competitive

EDU ANDRADE/Ascom/ME

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said the Bolsonaro government will not allow China to enter to “catch” Brazilian industry



The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedessaid this Friday, 26th, during an event with agribusiness entrepreneurs in Rio Grande do Sul, which will not allow the entry of “Chinese” in Brazil to “catch” the industry. “Brazilian businessmen have an iron ball on their right leg, which are very high interest rates, an iron ball on their left leg, which are very high taxes. You put a piano on his back, which are the labor charges, and say: ‘Run and the Chinese will get you’”, Guedes said. The minister defended opening the economy and reducing taxes.

According to him, Brazilian companies need to be prepared to be competitive. “We don’t want the ‘Chinese’ entering here breaking our factories, our industries, under any circumstances. What we want is something moderate. We lowered the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI) by 35%. The IPI is a mass deindustrialization tax. It has been destroying Brazil for 40 years. It’s ridiculous, pathetic, it’s wrong. It is a tax paid before having income. We are going to end the IPI.”