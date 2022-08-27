Guedes talks about zeroing IPI and unemployment rate close to 8%

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said this Friday (26.Aug.2022) that he intends to set the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products) to zero. He stated that the government will reduce and simplify taxes to improve the business environment.

Guedes also said the unemployment rate is expected to drop to close to 8% before the end of the year. He spoke at an Aclame (Middle Class Association) event. watch (1h31min):

Guedes stated that he wants to open the economy to the outside world. He said that he reduced the Mercosur tariff by 10%. The measure increases competitiveness in Brazil and puts pressure on Brazilian industry to be more productive.

“We are turning to the Brazilian industrialist and saying: it’s good there, watching Netflix, on the couch, eating popcorn, but get up a little and run a little on the treadmill. Just so you don’t lose shape. It will do you good.”declared.

Regarding the IPI, the minister said that on Wednesday (24.Aug.2022) he sent a decree to reduce the tax. “The IPI is a mass deindustrialization tax. We have to reset the IPI”he declared, applauded by the audience. “If we manage to reduce by 35%, it’s a good start. What will happen up front? Plus 35%. Only 30% is missing.”he added.

UNEMPLOYMENT

Brazil’s unemployment rate dropped to 9.3% in Q2 2022. This is the lowest percentage since December 2015. “It was 12% before the disease arrived. It was up to 12.9% [14,9% no pico, em março de 2021] back to 12%, to 11%, to 10%, to 9.3%. Before the end of the year, we will reach almost 8%. It will be the lowest rate before the beginning of the century.”he said.

The minister questioned the speech of economists who say that the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has populist measures. He stated that the consolidated public sector had the 1st surplus in the accounts since 2013. The federal government had a deficit of R$35.9 billion, while the states and municipalities had a positive balance of R$97.7 billion.

Guedes said that the federal government should have a surplus in 2022. He said that the Budgets are made with transparency, unlike what was done in the past, in previous administrations. “We only had to do this for a year and a half and we did what takes 10, 15 years to do. It takes 10 years to reduce a 10% deficit [do PIB] to zero. We reduced it by 15 months. Because? Because we had the courage to do it.”declared.

He said that during the covid-19 pandemic, the government provided for health care expenses and froze readjustment spending for civil servants.



Playback/Facebook The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, at an Aclame (Middle Class Association) event this Friday, in Porto Alegre (26.Aug.2022)

Without mentioning the PT, Guedes said that R$ 220 billion was spent to build a port in Cuba and investments in other countries, such as Angola. He criticized people who say that there is a secret budget in the government. “The political class is taking offense, calling everyone a thief […] for less than 1% [do Orçamento]”, declared.

Guedes also said that the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) stated that it owes R$ 90 billion to the government. He stated that he wants “shatter” the bank, but praised the institution’s president, Gustavo Montezano. Guedes declared that the funds would be enough to reduce 1% of the government’s gross debt.

LATIN AMERICA AND INTERNATIONAL POLICY

Paulo Guedes stated that the world sees the “Gradual Dismantling” From Latin America. He said that Venezuela and Argentina are on the way to misery. He said that the country ruled by Alberto Fernández is rapidly heading towards hyperinflation. It reached 71% in the 12-month period up to July.

“In addition to the disease, there is now an inflation of 70%, 80%. Lacking food, supplies, prices start to freeze. Brazil already saw this at the time of the crusade. Venezuela is experiencing this today. Argentina is rapidly heading in the direction of hyperinflation and Brazil in the opposite direction.”said.