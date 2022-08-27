Gustavo Corasini: family publishes photo of ‘Pantanal’ actor lying in hospital bed where he is hospitalized after being hit by a car | Sao Paulo

Gustavo Corasini’s family published this Saturday (27) on the Instagram of the ‘Pantanal’ actor a photo of part of his face, which appears lying down and apparently sleeping, in the bed of the Santa Marcelina hospital room, where he is hospitalized after being run over. by a car in Itaim Paulista, East Zone of São Paulo. He had fractures in his arm, leg and pelvis and had to be operated on.

The accident occurred last Tuesday (23) at Rua das Espumas. His friend, student Eduardo Delfino, 13, who couldn’t resist his injuries and died on the spot.

“Thank you, God for everything you’ve given me. Good morning” is the message that appears on the photograph of the artist, who has more than 70,000 followers on his social network.

Gustavo, who played the character Tadeu in the first phase of the TV Globo soap opera, has yet to comment on the accident. Despite this, he is conscious and talking, according to relatives.

Gustavo learned on Thursday (25) of Eduardo’s death. “He cried a lot. He was his best friend,” he told the g1 Aline Cintra, the actor’s manager.

Eduardo was buried on the farm in Ferraz de Vasconcelos, in the metropolitan region. A jiu-jitsu practitioner, the student was honored by friends during the wake.

Driver is in shock

The driver of the vehicle is 53 years old and knew the victims. She was even arrested in the act by the Military Police (PM), who took her to the 50th Police District (DP), Itaim Paulista. She was indicted for culpable homicide and bodily harm (with no intent to kill and injure). The woman paid bail arbitrated at the police station and was released to respond to the crimes in freedom.

The neighbor told the police that she was removing the vehicle from the street at the request of the firefighters so that an ambulance could pass and help the construction worker, who had fallen and was injured. Gustavo and Eduardo were watching the rescue, sitting in front of the gate of a house.

Videos recorded by a friend of the teens show the two walking together, playing and smiling down the street moments before they were hit by a car. (see below).

The neighbor told police that she fumbled with the pedals of her son’s automatic car, a silver Hyundai Veloster, and accelerated forward instead of reverse. The car hit the friends, who were crushed.

Photos taken by witnesses show firefighters trying to evacuate friends who were trapped between the car and the gate after the accident.

O g1 was unable to reach the driver for comment. A daughter of hers told TV Globo this week that her mother is in shock.

“Unfortunately, this fatality occurred because from what it was determined the driver when maneuvering the vehicle was confused”, said delegate Ancilla Dei Vega dias Baptista Giaconi.

According to the artist’s mother, Fernanda Corasini, who manages her son’s account on the social network, he showed an improvement in his health on Friday (26).

“Good news… Gustavo removed the probe, managed to pee. He ate fruit and drank a little water. Thank God he’s more confident. I’ve been reading the messages to him and he’s very happy with every demonstration of affection. Soon we’ll be 100 %”, wrote Fernanda.

Actor José Loreto, who plays the character Tadeu as an adult in “Pantanal” sympathized with the tragedy involving Gustavo, who played the same character as a child. “Força”, wrote Loreto this week on the page of the child actor, putting a heart next.