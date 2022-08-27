Harry Styles is mocked for accent in new film with Florence Pugh: ‘Shame of others’ – Monet

+



Harry Styles in the movie Don’t Worry Honey (2022) (Photo: reproduction)

A new clip from the movie ‘Don’t Worry Honey’ is making the rounds – all because of the Harry Styles accent in it.

In the unreleased video, Jack (the role of the English actor and singer) has an argument with Alice (Florence Pugh), his wife. The feature directed by Olivia Wilde – Harry’s current girlfriend – follows the tensions between the two characters, who live in a small town in California in the 1950s created by the mysterious company for which Jack works.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in a scene from Don’t Worry Honey (2022) (Photo: Playback)

“Not everyone has that opportunity! And if you keep talking like that, you’re going to jeopardize everything,” Harry exclaims in the scene. “Our life, Alice, our life together. This…we can lose this.”

On Twitter, several netizens were confused by the One Direction star’s accent, pointing out that he seems to mix a British accent with an American in his interpretation:

“His accent changes twice in this clip”

“Why is Harry Styles, who is supposed to be British, doing such a bad English accent?”

“I’m ashamed of myself just thinking about that Harry Styles accent. Someone should have hired me instead!”

“Harry Styles sounds like someone who isn’t British trying to do a British accent”

“There’s something really funny about Florence Pugh just doing her perfect little American accent in front of whatever Harry is up to.”

“He says ‘opportunity’ in a perfect British accent and then imitates John Wayne. It’s amazing.”

Florence Pugh in a scene from Don’t Worry Honey (2022) (Photo: Reproduction)

[Nota: Florence Pugh nasceu em Oxônia, na região centro-sul da Inglaterra, e já interpretou personagens americanas em outros trabalhos de sua carreira, como no terror ‘Midsommar – O Mal Não Espera a Noite’.]

However, other people have argued that Harry, who was born in the English county of Redditch, is just speaking in his natural way in the film:

“What accent is Harry Styles trying to do in ‘Don’t Worry Honey’? I need to know before I try to sleep again”

“And the [sotaque] his. I wish he would do something different”

“That’s his natural accent. He spoke exactly the same way in interviews. It’s a Cheshire accent.”

In an article published on the British website Subway, English actress Nicola Thorp also came to the English actor and singer’s defense, pointing out that he was not trying to imitate any specific dialect in his performance. “To me, Harry sounded like all the voices I grew up with. Like someone from the North [da Inglaterra], I recognize his Northwest English dialect. And as an actress, I know what it’s like to hear your native accent is ‘wrong,'” she said.

Actress Nicola Thorp (Photo: reproduction / Instagram)

Musician Harry Styles (Photo: Instagram)

The artist added that people with accents like her and Harry’s “have fallen victim to stereotypes, ridicule and appropriation” on British TV over the years. “It’s rare for a northern accent to be represented outside of a lower-class stereotype,” she said. “In Hollywood, he’s barely represented, which is why it was refreshing to hear my own dialect in a clip from a Warner Bros. release.”

So far, Harry Styles has not commented on the comments surrounding his way of speaking.

‘Don’t Worry Honey’ opens in Brazil on September 22. See the trailer below: