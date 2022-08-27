Hebert Conceição beats Chicão Neves and celebrates in Bahia | combat

The party was all prepared for Herbert Conceição to be celebrated as a hero in his hometown. The Olympic gold medalist did not disappoint. The Bahian middleweight had a hard time, but he put on a show and dominated the Paraense Francisco “Chicão” Neves towards a unanimous decision victory (60-54 triple) this Friday, in the main event of “Boxe Solidário”, in Lauro from Freitas, Bahia.

– It’s too much emotion! It’s another dream come true, I’m a blessed guy, a beautiful party in my city. The public bought the idea, Olodum was also present, I just have to thank you – said Hebert after the fight, his second as a professional and the first in national territory.

The opening song that marked Hebert’s Olympic gold campaign at Tokyo 2020, “Madiba”, was performed live by the Olodum band, which paved the way for the boxer’s path to the ring. Conceição was visibly moved by the party and greeted the musicians, before also greeting his friend and training partner Robson Conceição.

In the ring, what was seen was a technical mastery of the gold medalist, but a lot of heart and durability from his opponent. Herbert picked up the pace progressively. The third round was perhaps his best, in which he left a mark below Chicao’s right eye with his powerful left hooks. He even connected powerful uppercuts and strong punches to the waistline in the final stretch.

Despite this, Chicão came back even more offensive in the fourth round and landed hooks to the body and some direct shots in moments of Hebert’s low guard. But the Bahian showed more resources and swung the Paraense with hooks and hooks. There was still a provocation from Hebert in the interval between rounds, sending a kiss to the opponent, who was not happy at all.

Chicão kept pressing in the final rounds. He even left a mark below the Bahian’s left eye with his rights. However, the strongest blows were still from the Olympic champion, including a beautiful cross that shook the head of the Paraense. Herbert went to the corner visibly tired. Even so, the Bahian went until the end of the sixth round stepping on the gas, looking for a knockout. Chicao didn’t fall, but was cornered until the last gong sounded.

Hebert Conceição was announced the winner by unanimous decision soon after – he won every round on the scorecards. He celebrated by joining Olodum and playing one of the band’s deaf.

