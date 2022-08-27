Henry case: STJ revokes the arrest and grants freedom to Monique Medeiros | Rio de Janeiro

Minister João Otávio de Noronha, of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), revoked the preventive detention and granted freedom to Monique Medeiros this Friday (26).

The request was made through a habeas corpus by the defense, which was not analyzed, but granted ex officio – which in judicial jargon means that it was granted by the minister’s own initiative.

“(…) I am not aware of the present habeas corpus, but I grant the ex officio order to revoke the patient’s preventive detention, ensuring the right to respond to the process in freedom, without prejudice to a new enactment of a precautionary measure of a personal nature based on contemporary reasons”, the minister wrote in his decision.

The minister understood that Monique Medeiros’ house arrest should not have been revoked, as if she were without any kind of precautionary measure, when in fact she was doing housework at home with electronic monitoring. The revocation was made by the 7th Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio in response to a request from the Public Ministry.

Minister Noronha understood that the analysis of habeas corpus would not fit to replace the criminal review or the constitutional appeal, but that the STJ considers the flagrant illegal embarrassment.

The minister’s decision must be published on Monday (29)but Monique Medeiros’ defense has already been notified of the decision.

“As we have already been notified of the decision, now we will just wait for the communication of the Chamber of Justice so that she can leave. This should happen this Saturday (27). We are very happy with the decision and because a situation of injustice was repaired against her”, the lawyer Hugo Novais told g1, who signs the defense that Monique with the lawyer Thiago Minagé.

Monique Medeiros is being held at the Santo Expedito Penal Institute, in Bangu, in a separate cell from the other inmates to avoid threats.

Request for freedom was denied in the STF

Before the freedom granted by the Superior Court of Justice, the defense of Monique Medeiros had a habeas corpus analyzed by the Superior Federal Court, by Minister Gilmar Mendes.

He denied the granting of freedom based on the gravity of the facts involving the death of the boy Henry Borel, in March of last year. Monique and her ex-husband, former councilor Jairinho, are accused of the crime.

“The arrest of the accused is justified, above all, in view of the concrete gravity of the crimes committed, as well as aiming to guarantee the application of the sentence and the convenience of the criminal investigation”, pointed out Gilmar Mendes in an excerpt of his decision.

“After analysis, even if in a perfunctory judgment, there is news in the file that the patient would have coerced an important witness while she remained under house arrest, in order to jeopardize the elucidation of the facts and the production of evidence – it is a concrete risk to the good procedural progress that arose in the enjoyment of a benefit by the patient.”

In the decision, Minister Gilmar Mendes also took into account that a habeas corpus would be analyzed by the STJ.

MP asked the pronunciation of the defendants in the Henry case

While trying to release or change the precautionary regime at the STJ, the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro requested the indictment, or going to the popular jury, of the defendants in the Henry Borel case: Monique Medeiros and Jairinho.

The pronunciation is a legal rite that points out sufficient materiality that there was a crime against life and that it must be tried by a popular jury.

Henry case: ‘I am certain of the defendants’ guilt’, says prosecutor

The final decision on the jury will be up to Judge Elizabeth Machado Louro, who will also hear the manifestation of the assistant to the prosecution and the defendants’ defenses.

Monique Medeiros was arrested again on June 29 by decision of the judge Joaquim Domingos de Almeida Neto, of the 7th Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Rio, who accepted an appeal by the MP against a decision of the 2nd Criminal Court of Rio in the beginning of April that allowed Monique to be released, wearing an electronic anklet.

The decision of the 2nd Criminal Court was granted by Judge Elizabeth Machado Louro, who expressed concern about the threats narrated by Monique and which would come from other prisoners.

Impasse with Adriana Belém

Upon being arrested again, Monique Medeiros was taken to the cell of delegate Adriana Belém – arrested on suspicion of involvement with the gang of bicheiro Rogério Andrade -, who did not accept the arrival of the prisoner and demanded her departure.

2 of 2 Monique Medeiros and Adriana Belém — Photo: Reproduction Monique Medeiros and Adriana Belém — Photo: Reproduction