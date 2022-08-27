Hogwarts Legacy: see the requirements needed to play on PC

Information released by Warner Bros. Games focus on game performance running at 1080p

Although Warner Bros. Games have recently delayed the release of Hogwarts Legacy to February 2023, the company has already revealed the specs the game will require on PC. According to the company, the aspect that will weigh the most among the different levels of quality offered is the GPU present in each computer.

The list of specifications released so far is mainly focuses on running the game at 1080p resolution. To do this you will need to have at least one processor IIntel Core i5-8400|AMD Ryzen 5 2600a GPU GeForce GTX 1070|AMD RX Vega 56 and 8 GB of RAM memory installed — which yields 60 frames per second at low settings.

Those who want to increase the quality of the images to the high settings will have to upgrade to a GTX 1080Ti or one AMD RX 5700 XT, also increasing the RAM memory to 16 GB. According to developer Avalanche Studios, the results obtained will also depend on the use of available upscale technologies at Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy requirements

minimums

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

YOU : Windows 10

: Windows 10 Processor : Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD RX Vega 56

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD RX Vega 56 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : 85 GB available

: 85 GB available additional notes: SSD (preferred), HDD (supported), 1080p/60 FPS, low quality settings, upscale in performance mode

recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

YOU : Windows 10

: Windows 10 Processor : Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti or AMD RX 5700 XT

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti or AMD RX 5700 XT DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Storage : 85 GB available

: 85 GB available additional notes: SSD (preferred), HDD (supported), 1080p/60 FPS, high quality settings, upscale in quality mode

Hogwarts Legacy arrives in February

Despite the disclosure of the specification list, the forecast is that Warner Bros. Games will disclose even more details in this regard at a future time.. In addition to not clarifying what you need to have to run the game in resolutions like 1440p or 4K, the company so far did not share what are the upscale solutions offered by Hogwarts Legacy.

According to the DSOGaming website, shared hardware requirements are a strong indication that AMD FSR may have been the choice made by developers. As it doesn’t require the use of specific hardware to work, it makes sense that the GPUs recommended for the game still belong to NVIDIA’s old GTX line.

Hogwarts Legacy has a confirmed release for the day February 10, 2023with versions for Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox one, Xbox Series X|S and PRAÇA. The game has already gone on pre-order and revealed details of its expensive special edition, which will include a wand capable of floating on its own.

