How Ethereum traders are positioning themselves to avoid losses from the proximity of the Merge

Placing unhedged or hedged directional bets on the price of an asset is seen by some as the most exciting trading strategy in the financial markets. And Ethereum (ETH) traders have been doing just that ahead of the project’s expected update, known as Merge.

Institutions appear to be adopting an options trading strategy called “long strangle” (long throttling), which is indifferent to the direction in which a cryptocurrency moves, and aims to profit from the degree of price turmoil or volatility.

A strangle involves the purchase of call (call) and put (put) options with similar expiration dates. Purchasing a call option – or the right to buy the underlying asset at a pre-set price – is similar to getting insurance against bullish moves by paying a premium upfront to the person selling the option. Buying a put option – or the right to sell the asset at a predetermined price – is analogous to buying protection against price drops. Having both options therefore protects against volatility.

“Block traders (big investments) have also started betting on a volatility spike in ETH,” said Griffin Ardern, volatility trader at crypto asset management firm Blofin, drawing attention to the high number of strangle trades on the exchange. of Deribit crypto options in the last 24 hours.

This type of strategy makes money when the asset price swings enough in either direction to make the call or put more valuable than the total premium paid to buy both options. The strategy loses money when the asset has little variation, reducing demand and option prices.

According to Ardern, the latest block trades signal a growing interest in Ether strangle, pointing to confidence among seasoned traders that volatility is about to explode.

The increased interest in volatility trading also points to market maturity and an influx of sophisticated traders into the industry. Block trades are large trades placed by institutions, and are usually split into smaller orders and executed through different brokerages or over-the-counter to ensure minimal impact on prices.

“They are willing to pay relatively higher costs to get potentially high returns,” Ardern said.

Block traders have created “bottlenecks” on options expiring on September 9th and 30th and October 28th. Options that expire on the 30th of this month and the 28th of the next will capture market activity before and after the Merger.

A chart made based on information from Griffin Ardern, crypto platform Laevitas, and exchange Deribit, and uploaded to CoinDesk, shows a trader buying 4,000 call contracts at a strike price of $3,000 and 4,000 sell contracts at an exercise price of $800, both expiring on October 28.

The strategy will pay off if ETH settles well beyond the $800-$3K range on Oct 28, making the purchase or sale more valuable than the initial cost per contract, which was $62.98. . This amount is reached by adding the premium paid for a call option contract, $40.52, and paid for a put option contract, $22.46. The total premium paid for the purchase of 4,000 purchase and sale contracts is US$ 251,920.

All premium paid will be forfeited if ETH settles within this range on October 28, assuming the buyer holds the position until the settlement date. However, traders usually liquidate positions before expiry depending on market conditions.

This can occur, for example, if before or immediately after the Merge there is a burst of volatility large enough to make a purchase or sale more valuable than the total cost. In this case, the trader can liquidate positions and pocket the difference. If the merger turns out to be a disappointing event, option prices will fall and the trader can cut losses immediately by fighting the long strangle.

It is quite clear that volatility trading is complicated, although it seems easier than directional trading at first. It requires active position management and in-depth knowledge of the “Greeks” – letters of the alphabet such as delta, gamma, theta, vega and rho – used as performance gauges in the options market.

This is why non-directional trading is best suited for sophisticated traders or institutions with ample supply of knowledge and capital.

