How is it and how much is the actor’s fortune?

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have divorced after 25 years of marriage. But what about the actor’s fortune, estimated at US$ 400 million – R$ 2 billion?

When they first met in the 1980s, the actor was bursting into theaters with sequels to “Rocky” while she was a successful model.

But since then, Stallone has taken an even bigger buck for his movies and amassed one of Hollywood’s greatest assets.

Attorney Christopher Melcher spoke with Fox Business and explained that if the couple has not established a prenuptial agreement, Jennifer will be a millionaire woman in the coming weeks.

Stallone was wealthy when they married, but he amassed an even greater fortune during their marriage. If there was no prenuptial agreement, Jennifer should receive a huge amount of money

In court documents obtained by the entertainment Tonightthe former model claims that the actor is hiding legal assets.

“Although the couple recently purchased a home in California, it has been reported that they consider themselves Florida residents,” he said. Melcher. “That’s probably why Jennifer came in. [com os documentos] there.”

Under Florida state law, divorce would require the distribution of 50% of the couple’s money to each. Still, a judge will be decisive in the case.

Melcher explains that the judge will take into account: how long the couple has been married, monetary contributions, responsibilities and whether any misconduct was involved in the decision to end the union.

In recent years, Stallone has sold a house worth $50 million and bought two: one for $18 million and one for $35 million.