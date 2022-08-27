How much does R$ 1,000 earn per month on PicPay?

Undoubtedly, PicPay offers several products and services for your daily life in one place. However, many wonder how the performance of the platform works.

First, it is important to know that those who keep the money in the digital account have a greater return than in savings, since it yields 102% of the CDI. But do not worry. The process is simple and secure.

What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?

To do this, just transfer your money to PicPay and it will automatically pay off. Therefore, we did a simulation of how much BRL 1,000 per month earns on the platform. Check out:

Applied in one month: yield of R$ 1,008.17;

Applied in one year: yield of R$ 1,115.75.

That is, in one month, you will have a return of R$ 8.17. While in one year, the profitability will be R$ 115.75, resulting in a percentage of 13.41%.

It is worth mentioning that when applying money to digital accounts such as PicPay, you have an automatic reduction in Income Tax (IR).

In addition, your money is free so you can move it whenever you want, including withdrawing through Banco 24h.

Advantages of PicPay

Developed in Brazil in 2012, PicPay was born with the proposal to simplify transfers of values ​​between users or when making payments to virtual stores or online services.

Today, the platform is one of the largest in the country and has more than 30 million active users. By popular vote, PicPay was elected as the best fintech in Brazil for the second time in 2021.

In the app, it is possible to pay bills of all types, pay bills and purchases in installments, make transfers and Pix, and even check your CPF or make salary portability.

In addition, today PicPay offers:

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.