How the Company Became the Largest Payer of Dividends

Petrobras became the world’s largest dividend payer in the second quarter of 2022, according to the 35th edition of the Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index, ahead of companies such as Nestlé, Mercedes-Benz and Microsoft.

According to experts consulted by the UOL, the improvement in the management of the state-owned company, combined with the rise in oil and the anticipation of payments, made the Brazilian company reach the post. There is, however, the possibility that the company will soon lose its status.

How do Petrobras’ results affect Brazil? Dividends are the distribution of part of the profit to shareholders. As the Union is the largest individual shareholder of the company, with more than 50% of the shares with voting rights and about 29% of the total, according to data from B3, this year alone the country has already received about R$ 64 billion in dividends. from the oil company.

According to Guilherme Paiva, an analyst at MundoInvest, the distribution of dividends by the oil company may have helped the country improve public accounts at a time when the Bolsonaro government is increasing spending.

“This distribution of dividends may also have had a political influence, mainly due to the fact that the government has a significant stake in Petrobras and benefits from the payment, increasing cash at a time of PEC of Aid and expenses beyond the ceiling expenses,” he said.

Could this cause any problems for Brazil? According to analysts, by distributing a large part of the profit obtained to shareholders, the oil company stops investing in innovation projects, important in a sector that could end in the long term, such as fossil fuels.

In addition, Petrobras could run out of cash in case of oil fluctuations, pushing the price of a barrel to levels below US$ 60.

“The company may be undercapitalized and have little resources to protect itself from oil fluctuations, but I believe it is difficult for this to happen because there is a plan”, says Paiva.

How was it possible to distribute so much profit, even greater than competitors in the sector? For Paulo Luives, from Valor Investimentos, the increase in the distribution of Petrobras dividends is linked to improved management.

“The company, in recent years, has restructured itself very well in terms of controlling indebtedness, focusing on pre-salt exploration, has made many divestments, leaving areas that were not strategic to the business, and this has allowed it to streamline its structure and generate box,” he said.

In addition, the rise in oil prices on the international market made the company earn more money than expected.

Good management is added to the positive moment in the oil sector. With debt under control and without very large investment plans, it manages to generate a lot of cash and distribute it to its shareholders, says the expert.

What happens from now on? Petrobras should continue to distribute dividends, but not in the same volume. This is because the oil company chose to bring forward the distribution of this year’s profits in August.

At the end of each year, the company calculates the results, and the following year it calculates the dividends. If she has low debt, she can anticipate dividends. In all, 52% of the payment was in advance, and the rest was in 2021, says Guilherme Paiva.

Despite this, the state-owned company’s project is to maintain the policy of distributing dividends to shareholders.

In the governance plan for the next five years, the maintenance of the dividend policy is foreseen, says Paulo Luives.

But there is also the possibility of changing the federal government. An eventual victory by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who currently leads the race, could cause the state-owned company to change its dividend distribution policy.

What are the other companies in the ranking? The world’s largest dividend payers in the 2nd quarter according to Janus Henderson are: