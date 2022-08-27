How to apply for unemployment insurance of up to BRL 2,106.08 in 2022?

With the number of layoffs increasing since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, demand for unemployment insurance has grown in a few months. The benefit pays between three and five installments to workers dismissed without just cause. The maximum amount of the installment is R$ 2,106.08. See who is entitled to insurance and how to apply for it.

The calculation of the insurance in question takes into account the time worked and the average of the last three wages before dismissal. However, the plots cannot be inferior to the minimum wage of R$ 1,212. After the end of the contract, workers have up to 120 days to apply for the money.

Unemployment insurance: who is entitled and how to apply?

This is a benefit created to guarantee the worker’s financial assistance after an unfair dismissal. In other words, it is the way to provide an income for the family until the person gets a new job.

The following workers are entitled to insurance:

Who worked under the CLT regime and was dismissed without just cause;

Had the contract suspended due to participation in a professional qualification program offered by the employer;

The professional fisherman during the closed season;

The worker rescued from a condition similar to slavery.

In addition to this point, it is also necessary to fulfill other requirements that guarantee access to unemployment insurance. If it is the first request for the benefit, the worker must have worked for at least 12 months with a formal contract under the CLT regime. On the other hand, if it is the second request, the working time drops to 9 months.

From the third order onwards, it becomes necessary to have only 6 months of work. It is good to pay attention to the space required between an order and another, which is at least 16 months. To give Prohibited in the request, the professional does not need face-to-face assistance. Just access the Digital Work Card and ask for the benefit. Another way is through the Federal Government portal, gov.br. One last option is to call 158.

On the other hand, those who do not have internet access or an available telephone can look for a unit of the Regional Superintendence of Labor and Employment or the National Employment System (Sine).