How to Enable 2-Step Verification on WhatsApp to Avoid Scam

If you haven’t been the victim of a WhatsApp scam, you certainly know someone who has. In the Federal District alone, this type of crime increased by 347% between January and June this year, according to data from the Civil Police. But you can protect yourself by following a few basic steps, like 2-step verification. The Courier has put together a guide on how to activate it.

How do scammers act?

Scams like this occur when the criminal uses a network of computers or cellular devices connected to the internet to carry out them. And WhatsApp is the favorite of swindlers. Research by Datareportal shows that the messaging application is the most used in Brazil this year: 96.4% of users with internet access between the ages of 16 and 64 are connected to the platform.

Its popularity has made WhatsApp a propitious medium for the action of hackers, who use computer knowledge to commit cyber crimes. “The criminal does not clone the victim’s number, that is, he does not produce a copy, but rather adds a new number, pretending to be a relative of the victim”, details delegate Dario Freitas, delegate of the Police Department for Repression of Cyber ​​Crimes. (DRCC) of the Civil Police of the Federal District.

How to protect yourself?

Some tools available in the application itself allow you to make access more secure. For those who receive the scammer’s message, however, the only way out is to confirm the identity of the person who forwarded the text or audio. If you realize that it is a crime, it is recommended to go to the police and register a police report to identify the fraud and not allow the victim’s data to perpetuate on the network in an unauthorized way.

To avoid having the number cloned or the profile replicated in the application – when the criminal uses the same photo, but with a different number – it is important to follow three other basic steps:

1. Never share the code received by SMS





After receiving SMS confirmation, you need to enter the six-digit code on WhatsApp

To confirm a user’s identity – when they change their cell phone, for example – WhatsApp sends a six-digit registration code via SMS. This number should never be shared with third parties.

2. Enable 2-Step Verification

3. Protect your information

The application allows blocking the profile picture for numbers that are not saved in the smartphone’s address book. This setting can be activated as follows:

First, in the app itself, go to “Settings”.





“Settings” tab

Then click on “Privacy”.





privacy tab

After that, click on “Profile Picture”.





“Profile picture” option

In order for no user to see the photo, click “Nobody”.





“Nobody” option

In this way, consumer data will be within WhatsApp protection standards and suffering the crime of embezzlement will become more difficult.