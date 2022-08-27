How to invest without paying income tax? See tax-exempt assets

São José dos Campos-SP, August 26, 2022, by Marcos Eduardo Carvalho – Investing in capital is always interesting, however, often the IR (income tax) becomes a villain. However, it is possible to get other sources that do not have to pay this extra amount.

In this case, it is important to research and consult banks about the best investments. Thus, we will be able to have a good profitability, but without having to pay the income tax later.

Investments that do not pay income tax

Now, in this post, the diarysp will cite some investments that do not pay any type of income tax. And it is also possible to check on sites such as Caixa Econômica Federal, a series of investments that do not pay the tax.

Savings account

Currently, it is the most ‘conservative’ investment there is and many criticize it for yielding less than inflation many times. However, it’s a simple investment to make and, no matter how big your balance is, you won’t pay income tax.

Therefore, for those who have no experience in investing, savings is the safest method. Even because it has the guarantee of the government.

LCI (Mortgage Letter of Credit)

In this case, your money invested in the LCI (Letra do Crédito Imobiliário) becomes a loan to the government, which you later return. However, the return takes place with interest and your income.

As a curiosity, it is worth remembering that the government can only use this amount for real estate programs. As well as the LCA (Letter do Crédito Agrícola). Both are also guaranteed by the government.

real estate funds

There is also the possibility of the real estate fund, when the investor earns with the income from the rents and also from the quotas, as if it were a consortium. However, the income tax exemption applies only to rentals.

This is because, in relation to quotas, the government charges income tax. In this way, it is good to be more attentive in this investment.

CRA (Agribusiness Receivables Certificate)

The CRA (Certificado de Receível do Agrinegócio) works similarly to the LCI and LCA and also does not pay income tax. Thus, it has this advantageous side for the investor.

However, it is a slightly riskier investment, as it is not part of the FGC (Credit Guarantee Fund). Thus, when the bond issuer defaults, the investor is at a loss.

Thus, the advantage of investing in something with the FGC is that, in the event of a failure, you at least have a guarantee of coverage of up to BRL 250,000. But if the value is higher, then you won’t have the extra benefit either. So, savings are, in practice, the only income tax-free investment that is 100% safe for the investor.