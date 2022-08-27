How to make an appointment with SUS online by cell phone

The Government’s public health app is about much more than checking vaccines. Follow this complete guide and see How can you book an appointment with SUS online? by cell phone through the Conect SUS application and other information about the scheduling process.

There is a step, before the user makes appointments through the application, which requires the presence at the health center closest to their residence. This step is necessary to register your data in the National Health Data Network with the help of an agent of the unit.

How to make an appointment through Conect Sus

Access to the application is via the Gov.Br account, if you already have and are experiencing difficulties, check out how to unlock your account, or recover your password. All right, just follow the article below.

Download Conect SUS (Android | iOS) and access using your Gov.Br account. If you need some time to get used to the app, check out these tips on using the platform. Without further ado, it’s time to book your appointments.

On the main page, in the “Quick Actions” section, tap “See All”; Tap on “Schedules”; In this part, you can see your appointments, if any, and the queue; To create a schedule, tap the calendar icon in the lower right corner; Select the unit and an available date.







What can I schedule through Conect SUS?

Through the application, the user can schedule appointments, exams, in addition to monitoring their placement in the National Transplant System queue. Another positive aspect of the system is the possibility to follow vaccination campaigns, find out about the National Vaccination Booklet and obtain the COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

In addition to these appointments and consultations, it is possible to register medicines received by the SUS, blood donations made, allergies, among other important information about health.

That way you can book appointments directly from your cell phone through the Conect SUS app.

