How to unlock R$ 5 thousand on a credit card at Nubank? check out

O Nubank is the most used digital bank by Brazilians, and one of the reasons is that it is always anticipating trends and launching new features. Keeping an eye on the situation of users who cannot get a limit highest in credit carda fintech launched a new function.

The feature allows the user to define how much he will be able to spend on credit purchases, up to a limit of R$ 5 thousand. Its operation is very simple: just transfer the account balance to the card.

Thus, those who want to make a purchase of BRL 500, for example, must transfer that same amount from their digital account to their credit card limit. What is not used can be redeemed whenever the customer wants.

To release the rest of the money, just pay the invoice on the correct date. Once this is done, the user will have the option to transfer the amount back to the account, or add more balance to build a higher credit limit. In case of non-payment, Nubank can discount the debt from that amount.

When is it worth using?

This modality to add a limit is worth it in some specific situations, especially for those who cannot get a product with pre-approved credit. This is the case of international sites, which only accept credit payments; or subscription services.

The feature is a good way to build a relationship with the bank so you can get a pre-approved credit card in the future. For other users, the function does not have great advantages.

The service is available on the Nubank app, in the “Credit Cards” menu. Just choose the option “Adjust limit”, then click on “Reserve as limit” and define how much you want to use.

Platform against fraud

Nubank also announced the launch of SOS Nu, a digital security information hub. The new platform aims to provide customers with clear information to protect against scams, as well as instructions on what to do in an emergency.

The customer can still access the Nu Community to chat with other people and ask questions about it. To access SOS Nu, enter this link.