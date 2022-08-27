Hubble presents a strangely beautiful galaxy

The galaxy shown in the image above has a different shape from many of the galaxies familiar to the Space Telescope. Hubble, from NASA/ESA. Its thousands of bright stars evoke a spiral galaxy, but it lacks the sinuous structure characteristic of these astronomical objects. The bright red dots also stand out, twisted by clouds of dust – these are the places of intense star formation. However, the galaxy also radiates a diffuse glow, much like a elliptical galaxy and its core of older, redder stars. This galactic wonder is known to astronomers as NGC 1156.







