Hulk | Mark Ruffalo Loves That MCU Recognized Actor Switching

The actor Mark Ruffalo loved that the marvel studios finally acknowledged the change of the Emerald Giant’s interpreter in the most recent episode of She-Hulk. Not only did he find the moment funny, he said it has become an inside joke with his predecessor in the role, Edward Norton.

“I think it’s really funny. It’s the reality that we always try to get around, but it’s the truth”I told Entertainment Weekly. “I even played with Ed [Norton] about it: ‘It’s the Hamlet of our generation. Everyone will have a chance to play him.’ And more will likely come before it’s over. People will say, ‘Remember when the Hulk looked like Mark Ruffalo? Now he’s Timothée Chalamet.”

Of the two, Norton was the first to play Bruce Banner. He took the character to the big screen in 2008, in The incredible Hulk, but eventually abandoned the partnership with Casa das Ideias due to creative differences. Ruffalo then took over the post in 2012, with the debut of The Avengers.

starring Tatiana Maslany, She-Hulk still has the return of Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Tim Roth (Abomination), Benedict Wong (Wong) and Charlie Cox (Daredevil) to the MCU cast. Among the novelties, highlight to Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) as the villain Titania.

She-Hulk is shown on Thursdays at Disney+. Before the next episode, check out our interview with actress Tatiana Maslany:

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.