Hungarian Court of Auditors warns of risks of ‘female’ education – International

The Hungarian Court of Auditors published a study to denounce the risks of a “female” education in the country, which could harm the development of young people and bring about demographic challenges.

Published in July, the report went unnoticed until the newspaper Nepszava mentioned it in an article on Thursday (25).

“The phenomenon called ‘pink education’ has many economic and social consequences”, says this institution close to the nationalist prime minister Viktor Orban, in a country where more than 82% of teachers are women.

“If education favors female characteristics”, such as “emotional and social maturity” and “provokes an overrepresentation of women in the university, equality [de sexos] be significantly weakened”, assesses the report.

Men, more likely to take risks and undertake, according to the study, will not be able to find their fulfillment, a situation that is likely to “cause mental and conduct problems”.

This while its qualities of creativity and innovation are “necessary for the optimal development of the economy”, recalls the judicial body.

The entity warns against the “demographic problems” that the university education of women could cause, since the graduates could face problems finding a partner of the same level, “which could lead to a drop in fertility”.

Viktor Orban, promoter of a “conservative revolution” since he returned to power in 2010, has vowed to boost birth rates while attacking migration.

In 2019, the European Council lamented “a setback in gender equality in Hungary”, giving as an example the low female political representation.

Although the country has recently sworn in as President of the Republic a woman, Katalin Novak, the Hungarian government has only one female representative in the ministerial cabinet and is placed third-to-last in the European Union in terms of number of female deputies (12.6%), compared to only from Malta.