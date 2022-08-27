Hurb will have 5 days to explain undelivered travel packages

The online tourism agency Hurb will have five days, starting this Friday (26), to explain to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security the reason for allegedly failing to deliver travel packages sold during the pandemic. The company was notified today by the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon).

In the last 30 days alone, the agency received more than 2700 complaints against Hurb. “According to press reports, when the tourism sector faced restrictions due to the pandemic, in 2020, Hurb would have sold travel packages with flexible dates, valid for up to two years.

However, now in 2022, with the resumption of activities in the sector, the company would be facing difficulties to honor the contracts”, explained Senacon, in a note.

The secretariat investigates the case and intends to clarify the facts to adopt measures to protect the rights of consumers “against possible abuses practiced by Hurb”.

Among other sanctions, if an administrative proceeding is opened against the company, it can be sentenced to a fine of R$13 million.

Sought by Agência Brasil, until the closing of the matter, Hurb still had not returned the contact.

SOURCE: Agência Brasil

