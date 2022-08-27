“I confess I was scared”

Anyone who works with live content knows that they are at the mercy of a number of variables. On the internet it is easy to find videos in which reporters go through tight skirts in front of the cameras and the situations generate memes hilarious. Something similar happened this Friday (26), with the journalist Suelen Eskelsenfrom NSC TV, an affiliate of Rede Globo.

“A little dog just came here in our moment of being alive, but this subject is very important for us to talk about now, because the Elisa House she has this important service for the women and many don’t know”, declared in the recording. The animal tries to take a affection from the communicator at all costs.

“Then as if it wasn’t enough he still distracted me, he’s still back there drawing attention. Then he comes back running and keeps trying to pull me to play with him. There, right below the sentence you can see his head while he’s jumping. With the participation completed the doggo if he left, he left,” he added.

“I couldn’t even see it at the time. [se era cachorro ou cadela], but time I confess that I had a scare. At the time I was thinking ‘do I look down?! “, he said Suelen. “I was focused, that’s it live”, commented EvelineTV presenter.