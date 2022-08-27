“I don’t want to…”; Straight to the point, Preta Gil responds to a follower who suggested she dye her hair white

The artist also reports that she is loving her look and that she does not intend to change

This Friday, the singer Preta Gil was answering a box of questions on her Instagram about some curiosities of her fans or followers who accompany the famous. The artist was asked if she would dye her hair, as the white strands were in sight. She Denied it and claimed that she was loving her look.

“I don’t want to, no. I’m loving my hair like this, I love it more and more. Shall we normalize white people, people, for God’s sake? My hair is beautiful like that”explained the famous being very direct about the question that was asked, which, supposedly, did not like the question.

The singer who is recognized for having high spirits up there, recently, alongside friends and celebrities, held a gigantic party at the Museum of Tomorrow, located in Rio De Janeiro. Of course, with a lot of high spirits and smiles, to celebrate your youngest 48 years of age.

In the celebration of another year of life, his father, Gilberto Gil; the brothers; her husband Rodrigo Godoy and her son Francisco Gil also attended. All of her look production on the day of the party was shared on her official Instagram. She’s black, she’s still on stage and enjoying life outside of it.