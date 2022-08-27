“I must be”, says Bolsonaro about the Band debate

President says he will be “shot” by other candidates during debate and that answering questions will be “simple”

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Friday (26.Aug.2022) that he should attend the presidential debate jointly organized by the pool of media vehicles formed by band, Folha de S.Paulo, TV Cultura and UOL, which will be held on Sunday, August 28. He said he trusts his strategy despite knowing that he will be “shot” by the other candidates.

“i must be sunday [no debate da Band], I’m hitting the hammer. […] Now I think I must go. But I’ll be shot, they’ll shoot me all the time, I’m a paying target for them”, he said in an interview with the Panic gives Young pan.

The Chief Executive stated that he was prepared to ask questions to his opponents and that he would answer the questioning “it will be simple”.

“I believe that my strategy will work because the questions have already been prepared and how to ask them. the answers will [sic] be simple when it comes to responding. I don’t owe anything, so it’s easy to answer these accusations they’ve made in the media all the time, especially with regard to covid”, declared.

The joint debate with the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic will take place in the studios of band, in Sao Paulo. The 4 vehicles have partnered with Google and YouTube. The format that brings together several stations is known in journalistic jargon as “pool” and was already used in Brazil during the 1989 presidential campaign.

In previous statements, the Chief Executive said he would participate in debates if former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) also attended, both in the 1st and 2nd rounds. the last survey PowerDatereleased on August 17, shows PT with 44% and Bolsonaro with 37%.

The survey was carried out by PowerDate, a company of the Poder360 Jornalismo group, with its own resources. Data were collected from August 14 to 16, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 331 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-02548/2022.