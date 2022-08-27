I see hunger everyday

“Anyone who says there is no hunger is because they are living in a bubble, are insensitive or do it as a political action to minimize problems.” The statement was given to the column by Father Júlio Lancellotti, coordinator of the Pastoral do Povo de Rua de São Paulo, contesting the statements of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) that we do not see anyone asking for bread.

In interviews he gave this Friday (26), the president questioned hunger in the country – which rose from 19 million at the end of 2020 to 33.1 million at the beginning of 2022, according to a Vox Populi survey commissioned by the Brazilian Network of Research in Food and Nutrition Sovereignty and Security.

After the negative repercussion, he outsourced the issue, stating that “with the pandemic and with the war, Brazil goes hungry”, in a speech to supporters in Vitória da Conquista (BA), this Saturday. But the damage was done.

“Has anyone ever seen someone asking for bread at the door, at the bakery checkout? You don’t see it,” he told Jovem Pan radio. This led Father Júlio to post on his social network: “I see it every day”. The Twitter comment had more than 104,000 likes 16 hours after it was posted.

Bolsonaro also added that he believes that “there are people who feel sick” and “are on the poverty line, starving”, but that it is only necessary to register to receive social benefits.

And later, in an interview with the Ironberg Podcast, the president reinforced the argument. “Hunger in Brazil? Hunger for real. It doesn’t exist the way it’s said,” he said, stating again that Auxílio Brasil prevents people from getting into this situation.

However, Júlio Lancelotti explains that part of the poorest population simply cannot access the benefit due to lack of documentation and structure.

“I’ve asked people daily if they have the Aid. Many don’t because they lack documents. For example, to get the birth certificate from their hometown, sometimes there’s a cost that public bodies don’t always pay. Other times , the person does not have access to a smartphone to register”, he explains.

Saying that Aid overcomes hunger is not true, says Júlio Lancellotti

More than that, the coordinator of the Pastoral do Povo de Rua reinforces that the benefit, even with the increase to R$ 600, does not cover all the needs of a family.

“The benefit is insufficient. First, because the expenses are high, with rent, transport, food. It is enough to compare the benefit with the cost of the basic food basket. To say that the benefit overcomes hunger and nutritional needs is not true”, he says.

According to the monthly survey of the cost of the basic food basket by Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies), the average price of the basic food basket in São Paulo is R$ 760.45, having risen 18.73% in the last 12 months. on account of inflation.

President Jair Bolsonaro has the worst rates of voter intention among the poorest, who are more vulnerable to rising inflation and falling average incomes.

According to the latest Datafolha survey, Lula has 55%, and Bolsonaro, 23%, among families earning up to two minimum wages per month. To try to reverse this, he proposed a temporary increase in Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600 until December.

Last year, scenes of people fighting over bones and bovine carcasses in Rio de Janeiro and rummaging through the back of a garbage truck in Fortaleza became famous as records of hunger.

After the Ceará case went viral, the MST, together with other popular movements, organized a search for families who had been rummaging through the garbage and donated basic baskets with products from rural settlements. In all, 20 families were benefited.

“When the truck arrives, we have to be very light to pick it up. They play, we have to run into the bucket, it has to be fast. explained, in a video testimony, one of the women who appears rummaging through the trash.

“My daily bread is given to me by the garbage. Every day, my children and I go to the garbage to eat.”

‘Regardless of the ideological line, everyone sees hunger’

In the podcast interview, the president also said that he would be criticized because people do not know the reality.

“If I tell you there’s no hunger in Brazil, tomorrow people will scold me in the press. But they don’t know the reality if there are hungry people in Brazil or not. What can we say, if it’s in any bakery here, no there’s no one there asking you to buy him a loaf of bread, that doesn’t exist”, he said.

Júlio Lancellotti assesses that Bolsonaro’s series of statements caused a strong repercussion. “Hunger is not a day. Every day, you need to eat. Regardless of the ideological line you have, everyone sees hunger. You can go into denial of what you saw, but everyone sees hunger”, he concludes.

In time: Coincidentally, this Friday (26), this columnist went to buy bread in a middle-class neighborhood in São Paulo and a homeless person said he was hungry, that he was ashamed to ask, that he was not always in that situation. It was the third time this had happened in a week.