Ibovespa drops 1.09% this Friday, reflecting Powell, but rises in the week; dollar falls against the real, against the world

The Ibovespa closed down 1.09% this Friday (26), at 112,298 points. The main index of the Brazilian stock market followed what was seen in the United States, but managed to close the week in the green, with a rise of 0.73%.

In New York, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped 3.03%, 3.37% and 3.94%, respectively. You treasuries yields ten-years advanced 1.3 basis points, to 3.037%, and two-years were 3.391%, up 1.7 points.

“Today the markets are down, especially abroad, with Jackson Hole and the lines of Jerome Powell [diretor do Federal Reserve] coming tougher than expected. Our macro team had the expectation that he would have a more dubious speech, more dispersed, without giving many indications”, comments Pedro Serra, head of research at Ativa Investimentos.

Speaking at the Fed’s annual event, the director of the monetary institution of the United States, the world’s largest economy, highlighted the focus on reducing inflation, with tight monetary policy for some time and with a possible period of below-trend growth.

“It turned out that he had a more aggressive speech. He said what had to be said, but the recent behavior had not been like that. American inflation calls for this, for greater toughness on the part of the monetary authority, otherwise it would lose another inflation problem, which is anchoring”, completes Serra. “Many in the market were taken by surprise.”

Fernando Bresciani adds that, in addition to Jackson Hole, the world market has more reasons to be on the alert – next week, Russian President Vladimir Putin will again cut off gas supplies to Europe; in China, a heat wave continues to affect production, threatening energy and destroying crops.

The DXY, an index that measures the strength of the dollar against other currencies of developed countries, rose 0.31% to 108.81 points. Against the real, the American currency, however, fell 0.67% this Friday, to R$ 5.077 in the purchase and to R$ 5.078 in the sale.

“Central currencies devalued against the dollar, emerging currencies were better and the real outperformed [teve um melhor desempenho frente] emerging ones”, comments Fábio Guarda, partner and manager of Galapagos Capital. “We started the week with the treasuries yields opening a lot, on account of Jackson Hole, causing some volatility in currency and interest rates worldwide, but with Brazil behaving as a positive highlight”.

According to Guarda, Brazil has been standing out due to macroeconomic data, even in a scenario of uncertainty caused by the elections. The dollar, in the week, fell 1.7% against the real.

“In interest, we ended the week as we started. IPCA-15 brought lower-than-expected deflation, which brought realization on the curve. Another fact was that the National Treasury held expressive and large auctions, causing some indigestion”, he explains. “DI did not close like the exchange rate, the interest rate movement in the week was a response to the two local events and to the movement of the treasuriesbut it didn’t go up either, which I see as a positive”.

This Friday, the yield curve closed mixed. The DI for 2023 had its yield up one basis point, to 13.73%, as well as the one for 2031, which was 12.05%. In the middle of the curve, the DIs for 2025, 2027 and 2029, however, registered drops of 12, six and two points, to 11.98%. 11.79% and 11.94%, in the sequence.

Among the biggest rises on the Ibovespa this Friday were the preferred shares of Alpargatas (ALPA4), also echoing yesterday’s CEO’s comments, up 7.18%. The common shares of GPA (PCAR3) and Cielo (CIEL3) followed, rising 3.02% and 2.25%.

Among the increases by weight, oil companies stand out, with investors still monitoring the threats of cutting oil production from officials of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Petrobras’ common and preferred shares (PETR3;PETR4) rose 1.08% and 1%, respectively.

On the red side of the Ibovespa were Natura’s common shares (NTCO3), with minus 6.73%, Usiminas’ series A preferred shares (USIM5), with minus 6.67%, and CSN’s common shares (CSNA3), with minus 5.95%.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP strategist reveals 6 cheap stocks to buy today.

Related