I’m too lazy to go to the gym, I’m already fed up, says Juju Salimeni – 08/26/2022

During participation in the seventh episode of the fourth season of the VivaBem connection, the influencer Juju Salimeni, who started training at the age of 15, says that, contrary to what it may seem, she doesn’t go to the gym happy: “I’m lazy every day, I’m already fed up, I’ve been doing this for 20 years, but I do it because my goal is to keep the body the way I want, it’s discipline”.

At 35, the influencer says she feels the same laziness as everyone else, but doesn’t allow that excuse to stop her from doing what needs to be done. She trains every day and it has become a habit, just like showering and brushing her teeth.

“My life doesn’t exist without the food I eat, my day doesn’t exist without training. I’m fed up, I don’t feel like it, but I do what I have to do, because that’s my goal.”

Juju says that she has already given up several things, such as going to certain places, and that she has already eaten without wanting to gain muscle and keep her body the way she wants.

Despite her laziness, she highlights the benefits of physical activity and says she leaves the gym much better than when she enters. “Physical exercise is not just the aesthetic part. It helps you in everything, in your daily life, in animation, it makes you more willing.”

Use of “bomb” in adolescence

Juju Salimeni also says that she used anabolic steroids without medical advice at age 16 to gain muscle and “get bigger”, because she was very thin, didn’t like her body and wanted to change.

“I ended up making use of things I didn’t even know what was really inside the glass, they told me: ‘This is good for you to gain weight, gain muscle'”, he recalls.

Juju says she didn’t have the responsibility and conscience that she has today, at 35 years old: “It was very wrong at first. And after about two, three years or so, I had some side effects on the liver.” She also had symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, lack of energy, she didn’t have the strength to train, it was as if her body was tired.

“Any substance that leads to muscle growth is anabolic”

Working out is good for the body and mind, but there are a lot of people who want to achieve a better result, gain mass, get strong, muscular and want all of this to happen very quickly. It is in this context that anabolic steroids arise.

Thiago Volpi, a nutritionist who also participated in the program, explains that “anabolic is any substance that promotes muscle growth. In this sense, supplements, food, hormones (called hormonal anabolics), all of this is anabolic. -sweet and chicken that will help in muscle growth, so sweet potatoes and chicken are anabolic”, he exemplifies.

The popular “bomb” is hormonal anabolic steroids, that is, in very high dosages. “It’s the guy or the woman who will replace three months of hormones in a week. And they will mix things up, use veterinary hormones”, he warns.