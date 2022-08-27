In a bikini, Bárbara Coelho shows off her healed butt on a beach day

presenter of Spectacular sport, Barbara Coelho started Friday (26) in style! The journalist was photographed enjoying a swim in the sea at Barra da Tijuca beach, located in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

To take your dip and renew your tan, the famous chose a green bikini with laces. The stylish piece suited the presenter and further highlighted her beautiful curves.

Another detail that was evident in the clicks made by a paparazzo who was in the place, was Bárbara Coelho’s flat butt.

As the journalist is adept at a training routine and also usually practices sports, the result could not be different: a spectacular body!

Check out some pictures of Bárbara Coelho having fun on the beach:

Bárbara Coelho (Photo: Photo Fabricio Pioyani and Dilson Silva/AgNews)

Bárbara Coelho and her passion for the beach

How is a person in love with the sea, going to the beach has already become part of Bárbara Coelho’s routine. The journalist told in a recent interview with journalist Marina Bonini, from Quem magazine, that she likes to wake up very early and go there to play sports, her other great passion.

“I am a person who wakes up very early, at 5:45 am. I meditate, I drink coffee calmly and I like to go to the beach to practice footvolley. Footvolley is my new passion. I’ve been practicing since 2020. I started in the pandemic, when physical activities on the beach were released.”said the journalist.

