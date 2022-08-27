In a rare moment, Sandra Annenberg appears with her daughter and laments the distance: “Difficult”

Sandra Annenberg appears in a charming click and says goodbye to the heiress, who lives in another country

The journalist Sandra Annenberg moved his followers on Friday night (26) by sending a touching farewell text to his daughter, Elisa Annenbergwho lives in the United States, where he studied Dramatic Arts.

On her social media profile, the communicator shared a click in which she appears kissing the face of the 19-year-old, and did not hide her emotion at having to say goodbye to the heiress once again.

“Time to say goodbye again… I leave my heart… I love you more than anything, daughter! Take care of my life, that is, of you”she wrote in the caption of the publication, where the father of Elisa, Ernesto Paglia.

In the comments, followers showed support for the journalist and said they understood the feeling. Some of them melted with the moment, as the communicator rarely shares clicks of intimate moments.

“Tough time I know what it is”, “God bless this beautiful family”, “What a love!”, “It’s a suffocating pain, but necessary”, “How beautiful! Family is the foundation of everything. Take care, princess”said some of them, leaving some symbols showing affection, such as hearts, applause, faces with passionate eyes, among others.

Look:

HOMAGE

Recently, the presenter moved fans by participating in the More you. Launching the new wave of unpublished editions of Globo reportershe was surprised by a message from her daughter, Elisa Paglia.

The young woman is living in the United States, where she will study Dramatic Arts. She dreams of pursuing an acting career, but first wants to train.

“How difficult it is to stay away from children. I only have her. I also have the two from Ernesto’s first marriage, now older. We raise children for the world, but not”she began.