In electoral propaganda, Lula talks about the advance of hunger in the country, and Bolsonaro highlights Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 | Elections 2022

At the premiere of the free electoral propaganda on the radio, this Saturday (27), the PT candidate for the presidency, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, spoke about the advance of hunger in the country. His program cited the liter of milk more expensive than gasoline and said that, under the PT government, Brazilians could have a “barbecue”. President Jair Bolsonaro, candidate for re-election by the PL, highlighted the creation of the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 and pointed out the effects of the Covid pandemic on the economy.

See the main points of the candidates’ advertisements:

At the opening of his program, former President Lula stated that he is happy to talk about the future of the country. Alegria that, according to him, is not greater only because of the people who are starving.

“My friends, my friends. I ask God to enlighten this nation and help us to rebuild Brazil. It is a great pleasure to meet you here to talk about the future of the country. The joy is not complete because, at this moment, millions do not have what to eat”, said Lula.

Bolsonaro’s program used excerpts from his speech at the official launch of the candidacy, at an event at the Maracanãzinho gym, at the end of July.

In the excerpt, the president says that he replaced Bolsa Família with Auxílio Brasil and raised the amount to R$ 600. Currently, the law provides for this amount only until December, but Bolsonaro says he will extend it to next year.

“Within fiscal responsibility, I ended the Bolsa Família, which paid an average of R$ 190. There were women earning R$ 80. They started earning R$ 600. I talked to Paulo Guedes. This amount will be maintained next year,” he said. Bolsonaro in the speech.

The PDT candidate’s program said that Ciro is the only candidate who proposes a minimum income of R$1,000 for needy families, the Antiganancia Law (which limits interest payments to twice the original debt amount) and taking the name of Brazilians from the list of debtors. All of these are traditional Ciro proposals, repeated by him in his campaign agendas.

“What I want is this. Create a Brazil where no one is left behind and puts the poorest in front. Create a minimum income, place Brazilian education among the 10 best in the world and create 5 million jobs”, said Ciro.

The MDB candidate’s advertisement began by presenting Tebet’s personal characteristics. She informed that she is a mother, married, university professor and senator.

She recalled the resistance she encountered within the party to be officially launched as a candidate for the MDB.

“Everything for women is more difficult. They said that I would not be able to be the candidate. They even said that I would not be approved at the convention. We have overcome several politicians and now it is official”, declared Tebet.

The União Brasil candidate, who is also a senator, stated in her program that “it is not possible” to go back to the “mistakes of the past” or “to make mistakes again”.

“Why do I want to be president? Because it is no longer possible to live with fear and hatred. With inequalities and injustices. It is no longer possible to go back to the mistakes of the past or to make mistakes again”, said Soraya.

The presidential candidate from Novo criticized the candidates who, according to him, destroy the pride of being Brazilian.