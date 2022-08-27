In less than 24 hours, streamer manages to raise with online crowdfunding total amount for jaw reconstruction | trending

What good news! Thanks to an online crowdfunding, Fabio Zavatini, who is from the city of Votorantim, in São Paulo, will be able to have his jaw reconstruction surgery. That’s because at the age of six, he discovered cancer and had to remove more than 50% of his jaw.

Today, at age 25, and after chemotherapy and radiotherapy procedures, Fabio is cured of cancer, but he still suffered from the sequelae it caused him – not to mention the bullying he suffers because of his appearance.

The boy had already found an oral and maxillofacial doctor who was touched by his story and would do the reconstruction surgery without charging him the amount, but there would still be about R$ 58,000 left. The portal ‘Razões Para Acreditar’, then, created an online crowdfunding to raise the necessary amount and in less than 24 hours, the goal was reached!

On Instagram, Fabio, who is an architect and streamer, thanked the donations. “Recently, I found out that I needed to have a new reconstructive surgery. As the first surgery I had a long time ago, I ended up growing and part of my face didn’t develop together, so this ends up giving a lot of difficulties, apart from my low self-esteem ”, began the video.

“I don’t feel the happiness I’m feeling now that we managed to reach this goal. In addition to thanking you for all this financial help, I wanted to thank you for all the messages I received”, he said emotionally. How awesome, Fabio!

