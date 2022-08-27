In Mais Você, Ana Maria Braga addresses the camera and gives a message

In a phrase of the day, Ana Maria Braga gives an important message about having attitude

Ana Maria Braga used social media to expose her message of the day. As you know, every day at Mais Você she makes a point of exposing the thought of the day, so she always surprises with some statement.

This Friday (26), she then exposed a special message. “You don’t blame bad luck, do you? When the problem is a lack of attitude, that is what changes”, said Ana Maria Braga. In the comments, fans made a point of highlighting the message. “Truth Ana”, said a follower. “She said it all,” said another. “I totally agree! Love the jacket!” said another.

Ana Maria Braga’s phrases are so famous that they have already yielded quotes on social networks. Like the great authors, the presenter of Globo has served as a reference when it comes to that impact phrase. A lover of words, the blonde has several books, apart from the famous recipe books.

LOST SPACE ON THE GLOBE

THE Globewithout fanfare, withdrew five minutes from the program ‘More you‘, in Ana Mariaand added to the ‘Date‘, in Patricia Poet. Change started from this Friday (26).

The station confirmed that it will continue in this way next week, with the journalist’s program will end at 10:40, no longer at 10:35 as it was until last Thursday (25).

Ana Maria Braga, after changing the schedule, has a future beaten by Globo directors in the channel’s programming Ana Maria scares Gabriel Sater with what he does at Globo and the actor asks: “Don’t look at me like that” Ana Maria comments on whether she will marry again and reacts to the guest list: “She will be left out”

According to the website ‘Notícias da TV’, the mess will last at least until the end of the mandatory election campaign, which is shown in two schedules on open TV, in the late morning and at night.

Despite Globo’s mornings not wasting time with political advertisements, Globo’s idea is to use ‘Encontro’ to increase the time spent on journalism at the station, as this is generating audience on the program.