Instagram Debunks Rumor That It Uses Cell Phone GPS to Share User’s Exact Location | Technology

Instagram denies rumor that it will reveal who visited users’ profiles

‘Random Photo’: how to make the collage that is all the rage on Instagram and TikTok

Posts circulating on social media claim that it is now possible to see where the person is situated when she uses the location sticker in storiesfor example.

According to the “BBC”, there are posts that say that this is possible due to an update in iOS (iPhones operating system). The publications also suggest that the resource has been used by criminals, with the goal of reaching influencers.

O g1 also found related publications in Brazil.

Instagram: see the latest news released by the platform

WhatsApp will let you hide that you are ‘online’; see how to do

In turn, Instagram said it does not share the location with others. “Similar to other social media companies, we use precise location for things like location tags and map features.”

The information was confirmed by Adam Mosseri, director of Instagram. “Location services is a device setting on your phone, not a new Instagram feature, and it powers things like location tags. We don’t share your location with other people,” the executive said.

The ‘precise location’ was created to enhance privacy

The ‘precise location’ is a feature that promises to enhance privacy. With it, you can define whether or not a particular application can use your device’s GPS to have your exact location.

On iPhones, the feature was implemented in 2020, in iOS 14. The Google operating system also gained something similar from Android 12.